How to book COVID-19 vaccine appointment without Internet access

Several people have called FCN asking what to do if they don't have access to schedule an appointment online.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The vaccine rollout to the public in Florida was frustrating for many due to websites and phonelines crashing while people tried to book appointments or waited in long lines.

Several people called First Coast News, many of them elderly, saying they do not have Internet access and cannot book vaccine appointments online.

One of those people was 87-year-old Mary Jane Kepple. She said she had been trying to schedule appointments for herself and her 93-year-old friend to get vaccinated in St. Johns County for a few days.

She said she does not have a computer and thus cannot book her appointment.

"I used to when I was younger and used it, but now I don’t really have a need for it, so I don’t," Kepple said. "So how do you get in touch with somebody you need to get in touch with?"

Kepple is admittedly not tech-savvy.

St. Johns County leaders said if people like Kepple do not have access to make an appointment online, they can call the county's COVID vaccine hotline at 904-295-3711. Someone at the county's emergency operations center will help them schedule one.

The county said people should not call until Thursday at 9 a.m., when appointment registration will reopen. If you can register online, a link will be announced Wednesday.

In Duval County, a spokesperson for the health department said they are talking about ways to make booking appointments easier for those who do not have Internet access. Right now, you can only book appointments online.

If you need to book in Nassau County and need tech help, you can call 904-548-0900.

In Clay, county leaders recommended asking family or friends to help you schedule an appointment if you don't have Internet access. They also said library staff at any of the county's public libraries could help.

As for Kepple in St. Johns County, she plans to call first thing Thursday morning to reserve a spot.