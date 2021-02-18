Hooray! We're vaccinated; now can I kiss my loved one in a nursing home?

Good question from people who've been separated and now are both vaccinated.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mary hasn't been able to kiss her husband since last March. That's almost a year without showing him the affection they've always had.

Her husband, Steve, is in a memory care center, isolated during the pandemic from his normal companionship.

Mary says she was so excited to "kiss him on the lips" because they've both been vaccinated and several weeks have gone by since their second dose.

But is it safe to kiss, even after the shots?

Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, Chief Physician Executive at Baptist Health says, "Unfortunately, no. I know that's terribly disappointing."

But she says the CDC still recommends precautions like masks and social distancing after vaccinations because the data is unclear if the virus can be passed asymptomatically.

In other words, Mary and Steve might stay safe, but the virus could be carried in from the wife to the husband and then he could spread it to others around him, for a hypothetical example.

Dr. Mohammed Reza, Infectious Disease Specialist, says he understands when people are in nursing homes they crave the love and attention of family, especially a spouse. He says after the vaccine, "It would be a lot safer."

But is there risk? "I hesitate to say no risk at this point," Dr. Reza says.

He says, "In science nobody can give you 100 percent. These vaccines are 95% effective from the strains we know," but you have to be realistic that nothing is concrete.