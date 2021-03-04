Hammond, Normandy COVID-19 vaccination sites closing Saturday evening

The Hammond Senior and Normand Community centers sites reopened on March 24 to provide patients with the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Both the Hammond Senior and Normandy Community centers will stop administering the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at 5 p.m. Saturday, according to FEMA.

The vaccinations sites were the original satellite sites of the Gateway Mall federally-support hub. Those sites were temporarily closed as new satellite vaccination sites opened at Oceanway and the Carver Center.

The Hammond Senior and Normandy Community centers sites reopened on March 24 to provide patients with the second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. Those sites will officially close Saturday at 5 p.m.

Beginning Sunday at 9 a.m., the Oceanway and Carver Center sites will reopen to begin administering the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine. These sites will reopen up until April 14.

The Gateway Mall hub is expected to be open until May 26. However, beginning Monday, the site will no longer offer the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. Instead, new patients will only be able to receive the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.