Gov. DeSantis to speak at Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Ponte Vedra Wednesday morning.
The press conference will be at the Publix Super Market at Sawgrass Village. It is set to start at 9 a.m.
Publix stores in Citrus, Marion and Hernando counties all participated in a pilot program to give the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients. Since then, stores in Bay, Walton, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties have began to give vaccine shots.
Gov. DeSantis expressed a desire to expand the program as more counties receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.
According to Gov. DeSantis' Office, more than 350,000 seniors have already been vaccinated in Florida.
The governor's office said the state plans to use several different locations for people to get the vaccine including places of worship, state-run testing sites and senior living facilities.