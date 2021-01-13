x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Jacksonville's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Jacksonville, Florida | FirstCoastNews.com

Vaccine

Gov. DeSantis to speak at Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning

Gov. DeSantis' appearance in Ponte Vedra Beach comes as the state is working to open more vaccine sites at Publix stores across Florida.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Ponte Vedra  Wednesday morning.

The press conference will be at the Publix Super Market at Sawgrass Village. It is set to start at 9 a.m.

RELATED: County-by-County: Where people 65 and older can get a COVID-19 vaccine on the First Coast

Publix stores in Citrus, Marion and Hernando counties all participated in a pilot program to give the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients. Since then, stores in Bay, Walton, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties have began to give vaccine shots.

Gov. DeSantis expressed a desire to expand the program as more counties receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Gov. DeSantis' Office, more than 350,000 seniors have already been vaccinated in Florida.

The governor's office said the state plans to use several different locations for people to get the vaccine including places of worship, state-run testing sites and senior living facilities.

Related Articles