Gov. DeSantis to speak at Ponte Vedra Beach Wednesday morning

Gov. DeSantis' appearance in Ponte Vedra Beach comes as the state is working to open more vaccine sites at Publix stores across Florida.

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. — Florida Governor Ron DeSantis will hold a press conference at Ponte Vedra Wednesday morning.

The press conference will be at the Publix Super Market at Sawgrass Village. It is set to start at 9 a.m.

Publix stores in Citrus, Marion and Hernando counties all participated in a pilot program to give the COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients. Since then, stores in Bay, Walton, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa and Escambia counties have began to give vaccine shots.

Gov. DeSantis expressed a desire to expand the program as more counties receive doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Our initial pilot with @Publix was so successful that I am excited to announce Florida is expanding our partnership into 26 additional Publix pharmacies in 5 counties in NWFL.

☑️6 in Escambia

☑️5 in Santa Rosa

☑️5 in Bay

☑️3 in Walton

☑️7 in Okaloosa — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 12, 2021

According to Gov. DeSantis' Office, more than 350,000 seniors have already been vaccinated in Florida.