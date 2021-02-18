The governor held a press conference at 4 p.m.

Gov. Brian Kemp will make an announcement today regarding vaccine distribution in Georgia, according to his office.

The governor will be conducting a press conference at 4 p.m. at the State Capitol.

According to the Governor's Office, he will be joined by Dr. Kathleen Toomey, the Georgia Department of Public Health commissioner, and James Stallings, the state Homeland Security Agency director.

Gov. Kemp has faced calls to expand vaccine eligibility, particularly to include teachers. Atlanta's City Council this week adopted a resolution urging the state to expand eligibility to include frontline workers in accordance with guidelines issued by the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP).

The ACIP recommendations include groups such as teachers, agriculture workers and grocery store workers, who are not currently eligible in Georgia under the expanded 1A+ plan.

The 1A+ eligibility was introduced in January, after the state's initial rollout included only healthcare workers and the residents and staff of long-term care facilities. It made adults 65 and over as well as the employees of first responder agencies eligible.

The governor has so far resisted further expanding eligibility to essential workers such as teachers, many of whom have said they would not feel comfortable returning to in-person instruction without being vaccinated.

Kemp argues the original expansion to 1A+ expanded the pool of people eligible to the point where demand far exceeds supply.