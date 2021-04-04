Gateway Mall only offering first dose of Pfizer vaccine Monday

On Tuesday, Gateway transitions to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine and Pfizer second shots.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Monday, April 5, will be the last day the Gateway Mall vaccine site will offer the Pfizer vaccine.

If you get your first Pfizer COVID shot at Gateway, you are guaranteed your second. On Tuesday, Gateway transitions to Johnson & Johnson’s single-dose vaccine and Pfizer second shots.

All individuals under the age of 18 receiving a vaccine must be accompanied by a guardian, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management. They must also complete a COVID-19 vaccine screening and consent form.

People who want to preregister for the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Click "get in line." You'll be asked to answer some questions. Once you sign up at that site, you will be contacted when the vaccine is available in your area.