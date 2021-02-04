Gateway Mall will only offer Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday, April 6

Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Gateway Mall site is guaranteed to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as well.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gateway Mall federally-supported vaccination site in Jacksonville will only offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine starting Tuesday, April 6.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management announced the state has been able to make this change as it receives an increased allocation of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week.

After Monday, April 5, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine will no longer be offered at the four federally-supported sites across the state.

Anyone who received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine at the Gateway Mall site is guaranteed to receive their second dose of the Pfizer vaccine as well.

Once the satellite sites finish administering all second doses, they will no longer be operational, the state said.