Gateway Mall to open as COVID-19 vaccination site in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Wednesday, Gateway Mall in Jacksonville will begin operation as a COVID-19 vaccination site, according to a press conference held Tuesday.

The site will give the Pfizer/BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine to eligible patients in Florida. Among those eligible are:

All persons 65 and older

Frontline healthcare workers

Residents and staff at long-term healthcare facilities

People deemed vulnerable to COVID-19

Patients who do not meet the above criteria but have already received their first dose of the Pfizer vaccine may also get their second dose at the site. The Moderna vaccine is not available at the site.

According to the press conference, the Gateway Town Center site will be open from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. every day of the week.

The site will accept walk-ins. However, people are encouraged to pre-register to receive the vaccine through the My Vaccine website.

The FEMA-run site will be open "for the foreseeable future," according to FEMA spokesperson Robert Spence. They believe the facility will have ability to expand or downsize as the need arises.

There is a plan to make the newly approved Johnson & Johnson vaccine available at Gateway Mall. However, a FEMA spokesperson told First Coast News the staff will need additional training until it is made available.