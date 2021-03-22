Gateway Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will continue giving first doses through April 7

In a reversal of its previous announcement that the site would only administer second-dose shots during that time, the state now says first-dose shots will continue.

The federally supported COVID-19 vaccination site at Gateway Mall in Jacksonville will administer 500 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day from March 24 through April 7, the Florida Division of Emergency Management announced Monday, in a reversal of its previous announcement that the site would only administer second-dose shots during that time.

The Gateway Mall vaccination site and its two satellite locations were initially planning to only offer second-dose shots March 24 through April 14, to ensure everyone who had gotten their first doses at those locations would be able to receive their second shot before the sites cease operations, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said in a news release. But, after evaluating current supply, the state determined that unused first doses from federal sites could be redistributed to continue administering first-dose shots through April 7.

The first-dose vaccines will only be offered at the hub sites in Jacksonville, Orlando, Tampa and Miami, meaning only the Gateway site will be offering them, not its two satellite locations. Five hundred Pfizer vaccines per day will be given to eligible populations, the release says.

The sites will only offer the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine April 7 through April 14, the Florida Division of Emergency Management said.

The satellite sites associated with the Gateway Mall location will only be administering second-dose shots from March 24 through April 14.

From April 14 through April 28, the federally supported COVID-19 vaccination sites will offer the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.