Gateway Mall COVID-19 vaccination site celebrates 80,000th dose

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Gateway Mall Community Vaccination Center gave out its 80,000th dose of the COVID-19 vaccine Monday morning.

Tawza Brown, 19, of Jacksonville came to the center on Norwood Avenue at about 9 a.m. with his mother Dana to receive the Pfizer vaccine. As Brown sat down to receive the shot, he found out he would be lucky number 80,000.

Brown gave a thumbs up to the camera capturing the moment. As the shot went into his arm, applause erupted from those around them.

US Navy Commander Dietrich along with site commander Donald Minor greeted Brown and his mother. They also gave them some parting gifts to mark the milestone.

The Gateway Mall federally-supported vaccination site offers both the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines. The site is open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Per state regulation, all adults are eligible to receive the vaccine. In addition, teenagers 16 and 17 may also receive the Pfizer vaccine.