Gateway COVID-19 vaccination site now capable of 3,000 first-doses of Pfizer vaccine

The Gateway Mall site switched back to administering the Pfizer vaccine following the recommended pause on the Johnson & Johnson vaccine by the CDC and FDA.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Tuesday, the Gateway Mall COVID-19 vaccination site will have the capability to administer 3,000 first doses of the Pfizer vaccine per day, according to FEMA.

Previously, the site had the capability to administer 3,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine per day. However, following the CDC and FDA recommendation to pause the use of the Johnson & Johnson last week, Gateway has reverted back to giving first doses of the Pfizer vaccine, FEMA said.

In addition, the Gateway site will also be administering second doses of the Pfizer vaccine to those who are eligible to get the second dose. Because Gateway is now only administering the Pfizer vaccine, anyone 16 and older is eligible to get vaccinated at the site.

Meanwhile, the State of Florida, which runs the Gateway site, has not received any additional guidance on when the Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be available, FEMA said.