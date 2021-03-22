Floridians 50+ can now get vaccinated; federally supported sites only open for first dose through Tuesday

Starting Wednesday, federally supported sites including Gateway Mall are only offering second doses for the next three weeks.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — People 50 years old and older can now get the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida.

You have only Monday and Tuesday to get your first dose at federally supported sites like Gateway Mall, according to the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Starting Wednesday, federally supported sites including Gateway Mall are only offering second doses for the next three weeks. The plan was for federally supported sites to only exist for eight weeks and they're currently in their third week.

A Division of Emergency Management spokesperson says they are working to evaluate whether the sites can stay open into May. From April 14 to 28, the state will offer the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to those eligible.

Carver Recreation Center and Oceanway Community Center are currently Gateway's two satellite sites. If you got your first dose at one of them or at Hammond Senior Center or Normandy Community Center you should get your second dose at the same place.

You do not need an appointment to go to Gateway or Regency Square Mall for a vaccination. You do need to schedule an appointment online if you get a vaccine at a pharmacy, including Publix, Walmart, or Winn-Dixie.

Here is a list of people eligible to get the vaccine:

• Persons aged 50 or older

• Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

• Healthcare Personnel with Direct Patient Contact

• K-12 School Employees – Ages 50 or Older

• Sworn Law Enforcement – Ages 50 or Older

•Firefighters - Ages 50 or Older

• People with high vulnerability to COVID-19, who must bring this form filled out by a doctor