Floridians 40 and older can get COVID-19 vaccine starting Monday, all adults starting April 5

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The minimum age to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida without meeting other conditions will drop to 40 beginning Monday, March 29, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday.

The following Monday, April 5, all adults 18 and up will be eligible to receive the vaccine, the governor said.

People who want to pre-register for the COVID-19 vaccine can do so at www.myvaccine.fl.gov. Once you sign up at that site, you will be contacted with the vaccine is available in your area.

You can also call the vaccination preregistration phone number for your county, listed here.

Statewide, the shots are available at 150 CVS locations, 125 Walmart and Sam's Club stores, more than 70 Winn Dixie locations, soon-to-be more than 600 Walgreens pharmacies and every Publix pharmacy in the state, the governor said in a news release Thursday.

Currently, the following groups are the ones eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in Florida:

Persons aged 50 or older

Long-Term Care Facility Residents and Staff

Healthcare Personnel with Direct Patient Contact

K-12 School Employees – Ages 50 or Older

Sworn Law Enforcement – Ages 50 or Older

Firefighters - Ages 50 or Older

People with high vulnerability to COVID-19