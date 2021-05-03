Florida university leaders 'strongly recommend' students get vaccinated

"Being vaccinated can protect your health and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are exposed to COVID- 19," the letter reads, in part.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Florida university leaders on Tuesday urged students to get a COVID-19 vaccine but stopped short of requiring one amid increases in cases of the more transmissible delta variant.

Twelve university presidents, plus the chair of the Florida Board of Governors and chancellor of the State University System, wrote to students that there's been a "shared responsibility" throughout the pandemic that will continue into the fall semester.

"To help us provide high-quality classes, student services, extracurricular activities, and athletic programs in a healthy environment, we strongly recommend that all students get vaccinated for the COVID-19 virus before arriving on campus," the group wrote, in part, including bolding a portion of the letter.

It continues: "Being vaccinated can protect your health and you are likely to avoid disruptions in your semester if you are exposed to COVID- 19."

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a law in May that banned so-called "vaccine passports" and prohibits local governments, businesses and schools from requiring proof of COVID-19 vaccination.