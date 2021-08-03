Vaccination age dropping to 60 in Florida starting next week, Gov. DeSantis says

In a news conference at the Florida State Capitol Monday, Gov. Ron DeSantis announced those 60 and up can start getting COVID-19 vaccines next week.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — The age to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida will be lowered to 60 starting next week, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced in a news conference Monday.

The governor also said the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill passed by the Senate penalizes Florida due to its lower unemployment rate than other states, such as California and New York, with higher unemployment numbers. The governor said the CARES Act's policy of allotting funds on a per capita basis was more fair.

You can watch the governor's full remarks on YouTube below.

The governor's news conference comes the same day the CDC announced new recommendations, including that fully vaccinated people can now gather without wearing a mask or social distancing.

Last week, DeSantis said he plans to lower the age requirement to receive a COVID-19 vaccine in the state of Florida sometime this month. Speaking from Ocala Friday, DeSantis said across the state, more than 2.5 million seniors have already been vaccinated so far.

Story continues below.

DeSantis said the state rolled out a rural outreach program on Thursday that he hopes will help get more people vaccinated that live in areas away from city centers.

For the latest vaccine-related information, you can check out the link below.

The new CDC recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together without masks or social distancing with people considered at low-risk for severe disease, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren.