'The first of its kind': Agape Family Health teams up with JTA for mobile vaccine units

Wellness on Wheels will travel to underserved communities to vaccinate people.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It's the first of its kind in the state of Florida, according to the deputy director at the Florida Division of Emergency Management.

Jacksonville Transit Authority and Agape Family Health are partnering to create Wellness on Wheels. Two buses have been reworked on the inside to become mobile vaccination sites.

Leaders from both organizations say they hope to expand in the future. The buses will travel to underserved areas, churches, long-term living facilities and more to vaccinate those who want a vaccine but couldn’t get to one otherwise.

“This moment may be right up there with one of the most proud moments I have," said JTA Board Chair Ari Jolly. "This is exactly what we should be doing as a transportation agency. This is serving those who are underserved and making sure they have access to the same opportunities as everyone else.”

Story continues below.

Wellness on Wheels begins right now! First stop: Centennial Towers in the Springfield neighborhood where tenants who want a vaccine can get vaccinated!



Schedule: https://t.co/5F9W8UgYWR@JTAFLA has reworked 2 busses for this program. Here’s a look inside ⬇️ @FCN2go pic.twitter.com/e3rSwRrYzX — Leah Shields (@LeahShieldsNews) March 19, 2021

First stop: Centennial Towers in the Springfield neighborhood. Program organizers explain that they schedule their stops far in advance so leaders at those locations can start signing people up. That is also how Agape can plan just how many doses they will need.

“Our intent is to address health equity issues throughout our area," said President of Agape Family Health Mia Jones.

She tells First Coast News they will also be launching a program next week to help vaccinate homebound seniors.

Florida Division of Emergency Management’s deputy director Kevin Guthrie says his division is dedicating vaccine supplies to this program and paying for the staff who administer the vaccines and run the program.