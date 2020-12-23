First COVID-19 vaccine doses given in St. Johns County

Flagler Health+ received a shipment of almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine Tuesday morning.

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — More than a week after the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine was first shipped to medical facilities around the country, St. Johns County's Flagler Health+ received its first doses.

Flagler Health+ gave the county’s first vaccines to hospital staff on Tuesday after it received a shipment of almost 2,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

The hospital’s hope was to give out the first dose of the two-step vaccination to all of its “first tier” healthcare employees or those working closely with COVID-19 patients. In all, about 350 workers received the first dose of the vaccine Tuesday.

The first four vaccinations were met with cheers from frontline workers. Flagler Health+ Emergency Department Medical Director Dr. Brian Kiekover was one of the four.

Kiekover has seen the darkest moments of the county’s fight against COVID-19 but said the advancement in treatment and getting the vaccine gives him hope.

“I feel it’s one very big step towards eradicating this thing, getting on top of the control of the virus," Kiekover explained. "And getting back to a happy, healthy prosperous America.”

The hospital said it does anticipate to also get the Moderna vaccine, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.