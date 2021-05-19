First Coast News to host COVID-19 mobile vaccination site this weekend

On Friday, both the J&J and Pfizer vaccine will be available. On Sunday, only the J&J vaccine will be administered.

A COVID-19 mobile vaccination site is coming to the First Coast News parking lot to ensure the vaccine is available to anyone who wants it.

The location of our studio, 1070 E. Adams St., Jacksonville, Florida, is considered an underserved area when it comes to COVID-19 vaccine access.

The events will take place Friday, May 21 and Sunday, May 23.

On Friday, both the J&J and Pfizer vaccine will be available. Pfizer shots are available to anyone over the age of 12, with parent or legal guardians required to be present for anyone under 18. The J&J shot is available to those 18 and older.

On Sunday, only the J&J vaccine will be administered.

A follow-up mobile site will return to First Coast News three weeks after the first round of Pfizer shots.

Hours of operation on all three days will be 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.