First Coast hospitals still waiting for ETA on Moderna vaccine this week

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The first Moderna COVID-19 vaccines are set to be given out Monday.

The next question is, when will hospitals on the First Coast start giving the Moderna vaccine? A dozen hospitals on the First Coast and in Gainesville are on the governor's list to receive the Moderna vaccine.

None of the hospital spokespeople First Coast News talked to knows when they will have the Moderna vaccine to start administering it. They are expecting to get it this week.

The CDC reports more than 556,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered as of Sunday. More local hospitals received the Pfizer vaccine last week and will continue vaccinating their health care workers this week as the Moderna vaccine comes.

Almost 370,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine are expected to be in Florida this week. Like the Pfizer vaccine, it's found to be about 95% effective.

Moderna is shipping out about 6,000,000 doses total nationwide. COVID-19 is killing more than 2,000 people a day.

Also Monday, CVS and Walgreens begin more widely vaccinating residents at nursing homes, followed by residents of assisted living facilities and staff.

Important things to know today:

-@CVSHealth and @Walgreens begin widely vaccinating long-term care residents with the @pfizer vaccine

-@moderna_tx doses start being administered at hospitals-

We're working to find out the vacination plans for Moderna at First Coast hospitals. — Renata Di Gregorio (@RenataFCNews) December 21, 2020