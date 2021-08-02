Few policy changes after COVID-19 vaccine rollout at many long term care facilities

Masks and limited visitation continues, but there is a sense of relief that the virus won't be so brutal post- vaccine.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — With the COVID-19 vaccine comes the expectation and hope that life will return to normal.

Long-term care facilities were some of the first places to get the vaccine. However, much remains the same at some facilities, including Bayview Healthcare in St. Augustine.

One month after Executive Director Dr. Larry Lake received his shot, he said there is a feeling of relief with most of the residents and staff fully vaccinated.

"There was a lot of feeling of 'Ah. Thank heavens!'" Dr. Lake said.

Even with most residents and staff having had the vaccines, not much has changed at the nursing home and assisted living facility.

For one thing, Dr. Lake said some people there still need the vaccine, and even when everyone is fully vaccinated, there will be prevention protocols still in place such as masks, good hand hygiene and avoiding crowds.

"There are no real changes to visitation," Lake said.

Visits still have to be scheduled and done outside.

"We also have to monitor the visit," Lake explained. "We also want to provide privacy to the family members and residents."

Other long term care facilities around the state and county are following suit.

Brookdale has more than 700 long term care facilities in the country, including locations in northeast Florida.

Brookdale sent First Coast News a statement stating,

“Even after the vaccine is administered, we will continue diligence with safety protocols, such as masks and social distancing in accordance with the direction of the CDC and local health officials.”

So far, it appears life at long term care facilities looks a lot like it did prior to the vaccine roll-out.