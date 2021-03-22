FEMA spokesperson says they're prepared as vaccine eligibility expands to 50+ starting Monday

Kimber Kipp said there should be no wait or line.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Starting Monday, individuals who are 50 and older can get vaccinated at the state and federal vaccination sites.

“We’re trying to do it in a way that’s efficient for people and that’s effective, and that’s still trying to target the people who are more at-risk. the fact of the matter is you’re more at-risk at 53 than you are at 33," said Governor Ron DeSantis.

He also said soon we can possibly expect everyone to be allowed in line for their vaccine.

“We’ll see how it goes next week but I think we will definitely be opening it up to everybody certainly before May 1 and maybe much sooner than that," said Governor DeSantis.

First Coast News spoke with FEMA spokesperson Kimber Kipp, who says they’re prepared to vaccinate new individuals.

“I don’t think we’ll have an issue at all. I think our efficiency speaks for itself and we have the capacity and capability as moving people through very quickly," said Kipp.

Kipp says they have the capacity to vaccinate a total of 3,000 people a day at their two satellite sites and the Gateway mall location.

“Criteria is still going to be you need to be a Florida resident, so you need to bring some form of I.D. or proof that you’re a Florida resident," said Kipp.