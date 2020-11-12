FDA head expects Pfizer vaccine to be approved soon for emergency use

The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.
The FDA decision will kickstart an unprecedented vaccination campaign needed to eventually defeat the virus. The FDA’s greenlight of the vaccine, co-developed with BioNtech, was practically assured after the positive vote by agency advisers a day earlier.
In an interview Friday on Good Morning America, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be administered in the coming days.
"Just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they to intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine," Azar told GMA. "So we could be seeing people getting vaccinated, Monday, Tuesday of next week."
The FDA’s brief statement came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted directly at FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.”
FDA staff have repeatedly said they expected to issue a decision within days of Thursday’s meeting. Many FDA observers predict action by Saturday ahead of a Sunday meeting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The panel of CDC advisers will vote on who should get priority for the initial shots. Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population.
RELATED: COVID-19 vaccine questions answered
With daily coronavirus deaths greater than the death totals of 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, Azar said he is worried about indoor gatherings at restaurants, bars and homes.
"You can do those things but be careful because you're gonna let your guard down," Azar said. "People let their guard down and that's what's spreading disease right now."