FDA head expects Pfizer vaccine to be approved soon for emergency use

The HHS secretary said the first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine could be administered starting Monday or Tuesday of next week.

The head of the Food and Drug Administration says his agency has told Pfizer that it “will rapidly work” to grant emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine.

The FDA decision will kickstart an unprecedented vaccination campaign needed to eventually defeat the virus. The FDA’s greenlight of the vaccine, co-developed with BioNtech, was practically assured after the positive vote by agency advisers a day earlier.

In an interview Friday on Good Morning America, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar said the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine could be administered in the coming days.

"Just a little bit ago the FDA informed Pfizer that they to intend to proceed towards an authorization for their vaccine," Azar told GMA. "So we could be seeing people getting vaccinated, Monday, Tuesday of next week."

The FDA’s brief statement came less than an hour after President Donald Trump tweeted directly at FDA Commissioner Stephen Hahn, complaining that FDA “is still a big, old, slow turtle.”

While my pushing the money drenched but heavily bureaucratic @US_FDA saved five years in the approval of NUMEROUS great new vaccines, it is still a big, old, slow turtle. Get the dam vaccines out NOW, Dr. Hahn @SteveFDA. Stop playing games and start saving lives!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 11, 2020

FDA staff have repeatedly said they expected to issue a decision within days of Thursday’s meeting. Many FDA observers predict action by Saturday ahead of a Sunday meeting by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The panel of CDC advisers will vote on who should get priority for the initial shots. Federal officials plan to allocate the first 6.4 million doses of the vaccine to states based on their population.

With daily coronavirus deaths greater than the death totals of 9/11 or Pearl Harbor, Azar said he is worried about indoor gatherings at restaurants, bars and homes.

Following yesterday’s positive advisory committee meeting outcome regarding the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine, FDA has informed the sponsor that it will rapidly work toward finalization and issuance of an emergency use authorization. https://t.co/FscjZJvLYe — Dr. Stephen M. Hahn (@SteveFDA) December 11, 2020