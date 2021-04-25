Faith United Methodist Church hosting popup COVID-19 vaccination event

The event will provide both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine. The site is capable of administering 200 doses Sunday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Faith United Methodist Church is hosting a popup COVID-19 vaccination event Sunday beginning at 9 a.m.

The church is located at 4000 Spring Park Road.

Workers with the federally-supported Gateway Mall site will administer both first and second doses of the Pfizer vaccine at the church to people who are 16 and older. People 16 and 17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian to receive the vaccine.

They must also sign a form from the Department of Health.

The team will return to the site in 21 days to administer second doses of the Pfizer vaccine for anyone who is getting their first dose Sunday.