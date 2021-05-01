Duval County vaccine appointments moving to online only after massive confusion

According to the Health Department, several people tried to set up an appointment despite not seeing an open date and time for an appointment on the online form.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health in Duval County is working to clear up issues that caused mass confusion with people trying to set up an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to the Health Department, several people tried to set up an appointment despite not seeing an open date and time for an appointment on the online form. However, a glitch gave those who submitted the form without a date and time a confirmation e-mail that an appointment had been set up.

The Department of Health said it had reached out to those people through a robocall and e-mail. People who believe they have set up an appointment should check their e-mail and voicemails before coming to Prime Osborn to receive the vaccine.

Anyone who did not select a date and time for their appointment must set up a new appointment with an open date and time.

In the meantime, the Department of Health is also working to change protocols to prevent further issues. Among the changes are:

Staff will be designated for appointment confirmation

New appointments will be added through the online system every Thursday at 5 p.m. The link to register will change each week and will be posted on the Department of Health - Duval County website in the yellow alert box

All appointments must be made online - Appointments by phone will not be accepted

The State of Florida is also working to develop a new online appointment system that all counties in the state will use once the system is launched.

Despite the confusion, Department of Health - Duval County was able to vaccinate 36 people every 15 minutes on Jan. 4 alone.

People wo received the first dose of the vaccine between Dec. 28 and Dec. 30 should return 28 days after their original appointments at the same time of their appointment.

People who received their first dose on Jan. 4 will be sent a message with instructions on how to get their second dose.