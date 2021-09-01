DOH: Duval Co. residents with weekend vaccination appointment must reschedule

According to the DOH, people had vaccine appointments scheduled for Saturday. However, the county is not offering vaccine appointments on weekends.

DUVAL COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Health - Duval County is dealing with yet another issue with the vaccine rollout.

According to the DOH, people had vaccine appointments scheduled at the Prime Osborn Center for Saturday. However, the county is not offering vaccine appointments on the weekends.

The county did reach out to people who had their appointments scheduled for the weekend and rescheduled them. The DOH said they are working with anyone else affected by the problem.

This comes as the DOH-Duval is preparing to open two other vaccine sites beginning Monday, Jan. 11.

The vaccination sites are Mandarin Senior Center located at 3848 Hartley Road and Lane Wiley Senior Center located at 6710 Wiley Road. The two sites will be in operation Monday to Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.