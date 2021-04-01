Governor DeSantis announces plans to continue Florida's 'aggressive approach' to vaccine rollout

Plans include converting testing centers to vaccination centers and prioritizing seniors.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Governor DeSantis was in Orlando today with updates on COVID-19 vaccine distribution throughout the state.

The governor said that Florida would continue in its “aggressive approach” to vaccine rollout by opening more centers.

This includes a plan to work with the Department of Health to convert testing sites to vaccine sites. There are also plans to identify places of worship to use as vaccine distribution centers in underserved communities.

Gov. DeSantis also emphasized the state’s focus on vaccinating high-risk residents in nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

“Here the seniors are the priority,” DeSantis said.

According to the governor, the vaccine is now available statewide in some capacity. He also mentioned plans to expand vaccine services for state sites to be open 7 days a week.

When asked if teachers are next in line to receive the vaccine, Gov. DeSantis said there are no special plans for that at this time.

The governor also expressed hope for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to soon be available for essential workers. If approved, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine would only require one dose.

During the press conference, five vaccines were administered on camera to a group made up of first responders, healthcare workers, and people age 65 and older.

Governor DeSantis thanked health care workers and said that more announcements regarding vaccine distribution are coming this week.

