DeSantis: Florida secures 307,000 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine from US government next week

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced via Twitter Tuesday the State of Florida will receive 307,000 first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, 47,000 more than the previous weekly allotment of 260,000 doses from the federal government.

He said so far, the state averaged about 375,000 first dose vaccinations administered per week, including supplies from the federal government.

"While we welcome this modest increase, supply remains a critical issue in vaccinating our 65 and older population," DeSantis said in his statement. "My administration will continue working hard to swiftly distribute the vaccine to Florida's seniors, while requesting the federal government to increase our supply as quickly as possible."

We just learned Florida’s vaccine allocation for next week. My statement ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/Y0t7IaMU8z — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) January 27, 2021

On Monday, DeSantis touted during a press conference more than 1 million people 65 and older had received the vaccine. He also said by the end of the month, the COVID-19 vaccine will be offered to each resident and staff at Florida's roughly 4,000 long-term resident care facilities.