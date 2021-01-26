Curry: Duval County secures new vaccine supply from Florida once federal supplies arrive

In a tweet Monday, Mayor Curry said the city will receive the new supply of the COVID-19 vaccine after the state receives supplies from the federal government.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Lenny Curry announced on Twitter Monday the city will receive additional supplies of the COVID-19 vaccine from Florida once more vaccine arrive from the federal government.

According to the mayor's tweet, Curry is working directly with Jared Moskowitz, Florida's Director of Emergency Management. Curry said the city's original supply has been secured.

The new supply Curry said is coming from the state will help distribute more doses of the vaccine to the city's various distribution sites.

On Jan. 21, Curry announced some of the city's COVID-19 distribution sites would close due to a lack of supplies, though people who already had their first dose were guaranteed to receive their second dose on time.

As of Monday, only the Regency Mall vaccine location remains open.

Curry said last week once the city secures more vaccines, it will be able to expand to open sites in other areas such as The Beaches. Curry says that all boils down to when the city receives more vaccines.

People 65 or older, first responders and healthcare workers are the only ones remain eligible to receive the vaccine.

I’ve been working with @JaredEMoskowitz, Director of Florida Division of Emergency Mgt, on vaccine supplies. They secured our original supply. They assured me that we will get additional vaccine for city sites when more supplies arrive from the Federal Govt. — Lenny Curry (@lennycurry) January 26, 2021

Several Duval County hospital systems are giving the vaccine to their patients.

If you are 65 or older and go to the doctor at UF Health, Mayo Clinic, Baptist Health, or St. Vincent's you may be able to get a vaccine from them and should ask your doctor. Mayo Clinic will let you know if you're eligible.