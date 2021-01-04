COVID vaccines being administered at Clay County Fair

Vaccines are only available to people 40 years and older. Starting April 5, officials will begin offering vaccines for residents 16 and older.

(Note: The video above was originally published on March 25.)

Another vaccine opportunity has become available for Clay County residents.

Clay County government in partnership with the Clay County Fair and the Florida Department of Health will have a COVID-19 vaccine site at the fair.

Organizers say this site will be located at the first aid station. Vaccines will only be available to people 40 years and older.

Starting Monday, April 5, officials will begin offering vaccines for residents 16 and older. If you are 16 or 17 years old you must have a parent with you in order to get a vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered every day the fair is open and will stop at 7 p.m. each day.

Each person that gets vaccinated at the Clay County Fair will have a chance to play a fair game and will receive a nice little fair prize, officials said.

Click here for more information about COVID-19 vaccines in Clay County.