COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling paused in some SE Georgia counties

The Coastal Health District of Georgia is temporarily pausing the scheduling of appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in their counties.
According to the district, the pause is due to the health department wanting to wait until they have enough of the vaccine to fulfill appointments that have already been made.
Among the counties in the Coastal Health District are:
- Bryan County
- Camden County
- Chatham County
- Effingham County
- Glynn County
- Liberty County
- Long County
- McIntosh County
The district said those who are in the system and awaiting a call-back will still be given an appointment.
As of Jan. 25, the health district has enough requests from eligible adults to schedule appointments, including the second dose, through February and into March.
“Our health department staff is working hard to get thousands of people scheduled for vaccination, but we need to hit the pause button – at least for a little while – so we can manage the current volume of requests,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director for the Coastal Health District. “It is also my sincere hope that in the very near future, more providers will have the vaccine so there are more places for folks to get vaccinated.”
While the district is pausing appointment scheduling, people may still register to be notified when scheduling reopens.
The district said while registering does not guarantee an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it does help people know that the process is back underway, allowing them to get a jump on getting an appointment scheduled.
“We know people are frustrated because the process is moving more slowly than they would like, and if we could vaccinate everyone today, we’d do that. But your health departments are stretched thin and doing what they can to move forward,” said Davis. “We’re exploring ways to expand capacity, and we know more help will arrive when other local healthcare providers have vaccine to offer, too. In the meantime, please be patient and keep practicing the public health hygiene recommendations we know help slow the spread of COVID-19.”