COVID-19 vaccine appointment scheduling paused in some SE Georgia counties

The counties affected by the pause are a part of the Coastal Health District and include Glynn, Bryan and Camden counties.

The Coastal Health District of Georgia is temporarily pausing the scheduling of appointments for the COVID-19 vaccine in their counties.

According to the district, the pause is due to the health department wanting to wait until they have enough of the vaccine to fulfill appointments that have already been made.

Among the counties in the Coastal Health District are:

Bryan County

Camden County

Chatham County

Effingham County

Glynn County

Liberty County

Long County

McIntosh County

The district said those who are in the system and awaiting a call-back will still be given an appointment.

As of Jan. 25, the health district has enough requests from eligible adults to schedule appointments, including the second dose, through February and into March.

“Our health department staff is working hard to get thousands of people scheduled for vaccination, but we need to hit the pause button – at least for a little while – so we can manage the current volume of requests,” said Dr. Lawton Davis, Health Director for the Coastal Health District. “It is also my sincere hope that in the very near future, more providers will have the vaccine so there are more places for folks to get vaccinated.”

While the district is pausing appointment scheduling, people may still register to be notified when scheduling reopens.

The district said while registering does not guarantee an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, it does help people know that the process is back underway, allowing them to get a jump on getting an appointment scheduled.