COVID-19 vaccination event happening Monday in Clay County

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — (Note: The video above is from Jan. 14.)

Clay County residents age 65 and older can get their COVID-19 vaccination Monday at the Clay County Fairgrounds, thanks to a partnership with Ascension St. Vincent's.

The vaccination event takes place from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the fairgrounds, located at 2497 FL-16 in Green Cove Springs. In order to participate, you must be a resident of Clay County age 65 or older, and you must schedule an appointment first.

Clay County Emergency Management shared the details of the vaccination event on its Twitter page, saying that appointments are expected to fill up quickly, so people should register now. Once registered, you will be sent additional information ahead of Monday, the tweet says.

Everyone attending is asked to arrive wearing a mask and prepare to maintain social distancing.

"Ascension St. Vincent's thanks you in advance for your patience and support as its caregivers continue to vaccinate our community against COVID-19 as safely and efficiently as possible," the tweet says.

COVID -19 vaccination opportunity. Message from Ascension St. Vincent's:

Ascension St. Vincent's is holding a COVID-19 vaccination event for Clay County residents age 65 and older on Monday, January 18 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clay County Fairgrounds. — Clay County EM (@ClayCounty_EM) January 14, 2021