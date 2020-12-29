Clay County readies for Moderna COVID-19 vaccine distribution

Paramedics and staff working at the COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution will receive the first doses at the facility.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County health officials received the first shipment of the Moderna COVID-19 Monday for distribution to Phase 1 priority groups.

According to an executive order by Gov. Ron DeSantis, Phase 1 priority groups are frontline health care workers and residents and staff at long-term care facilities.

The Florida Department of Health in Clay County and the Clay County Emergency Management will have a COVID-19 vaccination point of distribution at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County T. Jesse Godbold Building. The address for the point of distribution is 2463 State Road 16 West in Green Cove Springs, FL.

Beginning Monday, people who are 65 and older, as well as health care workers, will be allowed to set up an appointment to receive the vaccine. Appointments will be available from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday though Friday.

Appointments are required and will start January 4 and continue Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Godbold Building, 2463 FL-16, Green Cove Springs, FL.

To receive the vaccine at no cost, people must show their ID or proof of healthcare employment.