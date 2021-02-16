Clay County accepting appointments to receive COVID-19 vaccine

At this time, only people 65 and older and frontline health care workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County announced Monday opened additional appointments for eligible people to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

The open appointments will be for Tuesday, Feb. 16 between 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.

The county did not say how many appointments are available.

At this time, only people 65 and older and frontline health care workers are eligible to receive the vaccine.

The vaccines will be administered at UF/IFAS Extension Clay County Godbold Building, 2463 FL-16 in Green Cove.