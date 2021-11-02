Florida lawmaker to announce COVID-19 vaccine legislation to help veterans

Congressman Charlie Crist says the bill is an effort to expedite the effort to make sure veterans are getting their first doses of the vaccine.

SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Congressman Charlie Crist plans to announce a bill that will help veterans get a COVID-19 vaccine.

Crist is scheduled to talk about the bill at 10:30 a.m. Thursday at a VFW post in St. Petersburg. Crist says the bill is an effort to expedite the effort to make sure veterans are getting their first doses of the vaccine.

The announcement of this bill comes as more doses are set to head to pharmacies across the state as part of a new federal program. You do have to register for those appointments just like the local health departments or state sites.

You can register here online for Publix, Winn-Dixie, Wal-Mart.