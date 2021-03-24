CDC: Women reporting more side effects from the COVID vaccine than men

Local doctors are seeing a big sex divide in side effects after getting the vaccine.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Women are reporting more side effects from the COVID vaccine than men.

The Centers for Disease Control is tracking side effects through their after-vaccination health checker called V-safe. Local doctors are seeing a big sex divide in side effects after getting the vaccine and there are some possible reasons for that.

“This is not something unique to the coronavirus vaccines, it’s definitely something we have seen before with the flu vaccines," said Dr. Elizabeth Ransom, executive vice president & chief physician executive at Baptist Health.

In February, the CDC gathered data from the first month of administering the COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. showing women were reporting more reactions from the COVID vaccine than men.

“Women responded 69% of the time and reported 79% of the reaction and men responded at 31% and reported only 21% of the reaction," said Dr. Chirag Patel, assistant chief medical officer at UF Health Jacksonville.

Dr. Ransom says there could be many factors for this big divide in reactions.

“It could be that women report side effects more frequently than men, that could account for part of it," said Dr. Ransom.

Dr. Patel says women also have a stronger immune response because of specific hormones.

“Estrogen will prompt your body to produce more antibodies to either an infection or a vaccine so that’s one big reason," Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Ransom adds that women are prone to getting autoimmune diseases which could cause a slight increase in the reactivity of the immune system but there’s still no specific scientific answer.