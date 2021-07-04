CDC says one in 4 adults in the US now fully vaccinated

Recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention show that at least one-in-four adults across the country have been fully vaccinated with one of the approved COVID-19 vaccines in the United States.
The data for adults is encouraging, showing that at least 24.9% of U.S. adults have now been fully vaccinated.
According to the agency's data, at least 19.4% of the total population in the United States has been fully vaccinated, with either the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine or the Pfizer or Moderna two-dose COVID-19 vaccines authorized for use in the United States.
For those above the age of 65, the data is even more encouraging, showing that at least 57.4% have now been fully vaccinated.
The Biden administration announced Tuesday that all adults in the U.S. would qualify by April 19 to register for one of the COVID-19 vaccines.
The White House launched the "We Can Do This" campaign to encourage more people to register and receive the jab, which has been shown to protect against COVID-19, a disease which has now claimed the lives of over 550,000 people in the United States.
According to an AP-NORC poll from January, at least 67% of adult Americans said they would be willing to get vaccination, a figure which has since climbed to 75%.