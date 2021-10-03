Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach to open as temporary vaccination site

The Carver Center will open on Sunday, March 14 and operate for 10 days. People do not need an appointment to get vaccinated.

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach is slated to be one of the newest COVID-19 vaccination sites on the First Coast.

The facility, located at 777 5th Ave., will Sunday (Mar. 14) and continue operation for 10 days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

No appointment is needed for people to get a vaccination, though they must be eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida. People will be able to choose between the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come first-served basis.