Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach to open as temporary vaccination site

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — The Carver Center in Jacksonville Beach is slated to be one of the newest COVID-19 vaccination sites on the First Coast.
The facility, located at 777 5th Ave., will Sunday (Mar. 14) and continue operation for 10 days from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
No appointment is needed for people to get a vaccination, though they must be eligible to receive the vaccine in Florida. People will be able to choose between the Pfizer or Johnson & Johnson vaccine. Vaccines will be administered on a first-come first-served basis.
The City of Jacksonville, Florida Division of Emergency Management and Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are working with the Carver Center for its time as a vaccination site.