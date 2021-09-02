Questions Answered | 'What if I get my 1st shot and then I'm exposed to COVID-19?'

We are taking your questions to our experts. Here what they say.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Great question from viewer Betty Braden. She says, "What should you do if (you're) exposed to someone," who tested positive after your first shot? Will you be able to get your second one?

We took Betty's question to our expert, Dr. Mohammed Reza, Infectious Disease Specialist in Jacksonville.

Dr. Reza says, "So if you've been exposed to someone and you've already had your first shot, you want to make sure you haven't caught the virus because you could still catch the virus after the first shot and possibly after the second shot."

He says it's important that you DO NOT get the vaccinations while you have an active Covid infection.

If you do have an active infection, Dr. Reza says, "You want to hold off on getting your second shot."

How long should you wait?

Dr, Reza says, "The recommendation at this point is 90 days after you've recovered from the Covid 19 infection."

Why? Dr. Reza says that hasn't been studied enough yet. But one theory is it could make you more sick.

We welcome your questions about the Covid vaccination. Just let our Vaccine Team know what's on your mind.