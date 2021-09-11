Baptist Health announces 95% of staff vaccinated, unvaccinated staff has 30 days to get vaccine, exemption

Staff members who are not vaccinated or exempt will not be scheduled for the next 30 days but will remain on staff.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Baptist Health Jacksonville announced Monday that 95% of their staff is vaccinated from COVID-19.

In early August, Baptist Health announced all employee must either be fully vaccinated or qualify for an exemption by Nov. 15.

Virtually all of the system's employees have met that deadline. However, Baptist Health is offering one last opportunity for those who are still not vaccinated to get the vaccine or get an exemption.

Beginning Monday, all unvaccinated, non-exempt employees will have 30 days to get an approved COVID-19 vaccine or receive either a medical or religious exemption.

The affected employees will no be scheduled to work until one of the requirements is met. However, their employment status will remain unchanged, meaning they will still receive benefits.

The health system says the 30 day window is to "give team members a final opportunity to meet the requirement."

Baptist Health is the largest private employer in the area.