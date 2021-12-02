Appointments for COVID-19 vaccines at Publix, Walmart quickly fill up in Jacksonville

In fact, Publix locations in Duval County are not accepting new appointments because they haven't received doses since Wednesday.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Vaccines were supposed to be at 25 Duval county Publix locations but the company says those shots never showed up.

First Coast News is learning from the store that not all of their stores might have vaccines available when new appointments open up.

It’s a struggle that doctors say leaves many waiting for a vaccine.

“There’s an unmet demand. Those individuals who have their mind set on I'm going to get the vaccine when it's made available to me greatly outnumber the supply that exists,” Dr. Chirag Patel, assistant chief medical officer of UF Health said.

He acknowledges the vaccine rollout has been slow but says it's improving.

“I would say that our supply chain currently is better than it was back in December when this began,” Dr. Patel said.

Right now, there’s no indication when additional vaccines will become available at Publix locations in Jacksonville.

A Publix spokesperson tells First Coast News: “As we have moved to a three day per reservation cycle, all counties will not necessarily have appointments available for every scheduling event. As long as we continue to receive the vaccine from the state and federal governments at the current rate, all currently announced counties will receive appointments each week.”

The statement goes on to suggest customers consider looking in neighboring counties for appointments.

Walmart also began vaccines at its stores Friday but appointments quickly filled up.

Dr. Patel says hospitals also experience delays in getting supplies.

“We still do not have a steady supply. We are receiving vaccine at different intervals. Though, at this point, there is no rhyme or reason to that interval,” Dr. Patel said.

Dr. Patel believes that if and when a third vaccine is approved for emergency use supplies will increase.

“The speculation is that sometime in March, they will be granted authorization,” Dr. Patel said.

“They are standing ready to distribute this. It is a one shot vaccination. I suspect that's also going to get some more individuals willing to take that one. The technology they used is similar to what's previously been utilized with other common vaccines that may motivate public trust a little bit more,” Dr. Patel adds.

The one steady site where vaccines are available is the Regency Square Mall vaccination site.

The Florida Division of Emergency Management says the site can accommodate up to 1,000 first dose appointments per day and up to 1,000 second dose appointments per day.

The site receives vaccine doses on a rolling basis as allocations are received by the state.

The Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, announced earlier this week by Governor Ron DeSantis, will roll out vaccines to private pharmacies including Publix and Walmart.

For the first week of the program, the state is expecting to receive 65,3000 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine. Future allocations will be announced as they become available.

Dr. Patel says regardless of which company is producing the vaccine, he says to take the opportunity to be vaccinated if it becomes available.

“With the number of variants that we're seeing popping up, especially in Florida, not to mention just around the country, if we want to try to achieve that herd immunity, getting as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible,” Dr. Patel said.