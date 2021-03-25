Young adults, in-state travelers get COVID-19 vaccine at Brunswick pop-up site

Nearly 200 shots were given to people at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick on Thursday.

BRUNSWICK, Ga. — All adults in Georgia are now eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A move welcome to some young adults that meet the new criteria—and some are flocking to Georgia’s coast to get it.

200 vaccines were given here at Howard Coffin Park in Brunswick. The Georgia Coastal Health District, which covers 8 counties, says it has vaccinated 1/3 of its population.

The challenge is to get to the other 2/3, but the health district wants others to make an educated decision.

On the first day of new eligibility—26-year-old Alex Julien got his vaccine.

He did it to protect his wife who works at home.

“I come into contact with a lot more people. So the only way she was going to get in contact with the virus was through me,” Julien said.

He feels the same before and after getting the shot.

Todd Wyckoff with the Coastal Health District says its put 90,000 shots in arms, but some went to visitors from bigger cities like Atlanta

“We process people fast, we’re able to get them their shots and scheduled. And its’ easier, so people are willing to drive five hours to get here,” Wyckoff said.

Julien thinks many people his age are still skeptical of the vaccine.

For him—the benefits were too good to pass up.

“We’d like to go on vacation now since that went out the window, but to get any kind of normalcy will help as well,” Julien said.

There are other opportunities to get the vaccine. A link to book an appointment through the Coastal Health District can be found here.