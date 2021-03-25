16 and older are eligible for COVID-19 vaccine in Georgia. Here's what you need to know.

If you're old enough to get a driver's license, you can get a vaccine in Georgia starting Thursday.

WAYCROSS, Ga. — Beginning March 25, any person who lives or works in Georgia and is 16 years old or older is eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s important to note that Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for those under 18 years old. Here an article explaining why.

If you are 16 or 17, you must have a parent or guardian with you when you go to your vaccine appointment.

Those 18 and up are approved to get any of the three vaccines offered.

The Coastal Health District, which covers counties in Southeast Georgia, makes it easy to know where you can sign up. Next to the state site link, it will say what vaccine they have and which ages (either 18 and up or 16 and up) can sign up.

One of the reasons Georgia Governor Brian Kemp has lowered the age limit is because of low turnout in the state. Doctors believe there's bound to be a boom for demand now but they say 75% of Georgia's population will need to be vaccinated to reach herd immunity. That would mean every adult in the state getting the vaccine.

You can also get a vaccine in Georgia at multiple private pharmacies. See the entire list here.

There are also mass vaccination sites across Georgia including a site at Waycross Mall. The goal with these locations is to vaccine 42,000 people every week for eight weeks.

