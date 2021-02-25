Veterans Health System collaborates to help vaccinate veterans in St. Augustine

The larger space at VFW Post 2391 allows for physical distancing and additional parking.

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is collaborating with local partners to offer COVID-19 vaccination services to eligible veterans in the St. Augustine area.

The St. Augustine Community Based Outpatient Clinic will now provide vaccines in a convenient offsite location by appointment only for veterans who qualify.

The larger space at VFW Post 2391 allows for physical distancing and additional parking.

“We found holding COVID-19 vaccination clinics in our current interim clinic was difficult and we did not want it to impact any of our other daily appointments or services,” explained Dr. Thomas McKenzie, St. Augustine Chief Medical Officer. “The current physical distancing requirements has also added to the new logistical challenges we are currently facing."

In response to this, the health system’s leasing and planning team reached out to the VFW post commander, Mr. Bob Daugherty to explore options in utilizing the local post-meeting hall to provide COVID-19 vaccines to veterans.

Eligible veterans may schedule appointments to be vaccinated at VFW Post 2391 by calling 352-548-6000 extension 103755 or may inquire with their primary care doctor.