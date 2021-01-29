VA extends COVID-19 vaccinations to veterans in select professions

Appointments are limited, and veterans unable to schedule an appointment will be documented and contacted when additional scheduling options are available.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System is now offering the COVID-19 vaccination to veterans who receive care at the VA and are in the following professions:

Fire Fighters

Police Officers

Corrections Officers

Food and Agricultural Workers

United States Postal Service Workers

Manufacturing Workers

Grocery Store Workers

Public Transit Workers

Educational Sector (teachers, support staff, and daycare workers)

Veterans may call 352-548.6000, ext. 103755, between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m., Mondays through Fridays, or 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Saturdays to schedule an appointment.

Appointments are limited, and veterans unable to schedule an appointment will be documented and contacted when additional scheduling options are available.