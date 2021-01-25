VA Outpatient Clinic runs out of vaccines, suspends drive-thru site in Jacksonville

As additional supply is received, teams will contact eligible veterans directly to receive the vaccine and schedule them.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The North Florida/South Georgia Veterans Health System says it has administered all of its first dose supply of the COVID-19 vaccine.

It's currently waiting on the next allocation.

Veterans with established scheduled appointments for their 1st or 2nd vaccine dose should keep their established appointment and receive the vaccine at their scheduled locations.

Drive-thru/walk-up clinics that did not require an appointment in Gainesville, Lake City, Tallahassee, and Jacksonville have been suspended until further notice.

As additional supply is received, teams will contact eligible veterans directly to determine their interest to receive the vaccine and schedule them for future appointments as doses become available. In addition, details related to drive-thru clinics that did not require an appointment will be provided as they become available.