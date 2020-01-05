ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — One industry that is thriving right now are delivery services. Are you doing a lot of online shopping? Or maybe ordering things you usually wouldn't?

UPS drivers say this time of year is typically slower, but it's really picked up over the last couple of months.

We talked to a store manager today who says they've had an increase in everything from medical supplies to protective gear to, yes, toilet paper.

"A lot of the stores and then of course the delivery drivers that we work with on a frequent basis are saying yea, this is like Christmas. The number of packages they're picking up is the same level that we're seeing in the peak season," says St. Pete UPS store manager, Rian Fehrman.

Stores are taking precautions too. They have protective gear, like masks. They have hand sanitizer and are constantly wiping down counters, doors and registers. There are markers to make sure people stay six feet apart.

We reached out to UPS headquarters for comment as well. Here is the statement we received:

"UPS is doing several things because the safety and health of our employees is extremely important as we care about each other, our families and the communities where we live and work.

"We are asking employees to self-monitor their temperatures and the signs and symptoms which could appear before a fever, such as a cough or body aches. Performing self-checks at home before an employee comes to work helps to maintain social distancing when they arrive at our facilities, identify if they have a temperature before arriving at our facilities, and preserve their privacy. If they do have symptoms, we don’t want them to come to work.

"Here are some of our other initiatives.

Communication:

We continue to communicate often and regularly with our employees about the recommended behaviors to manage health risks.

Hygiene protocols and social distancing:

We are continuously sharing the hygiene protocols suggested by the CDC and WHO with all employees.

The company has modified, and will continue to modify, our normal operating procedures to maintain social distance protocols. For example, we have added space between work stations inside our facilities and suspended requiring customers to sign for “signature required” packages.

We have also modified other protocols involving site access, gatherings of employees, and public interaction at service counters.

Signs of illness:

If any employee experiences symptoms such as fever or respiratory infection, they are required to seek medical treatment. We do not want them to come to work if they are sick.

UPS will provide up to 10 days of compensation for any employee who is diagnosed with the virus, or who is required to quarantine, or if a household member is diagnosed with the virus and the employee is required to quarantine.

Cleaning and disinfecting our facilities and equipment:

We have substantially increased cleaning and disinfecting surfaces throughout our facilities.

Our vehicles and equipment are cleaned and disinfected daily with an emphasis on the interiors, and frequent exterior touch points.

PPE materials:

We have distributed protective equipment to employees and we are regularly replenishing supplies at our facilities.

This includes hand soap, hand sanitizer and wipes. Disinfecting wipes are extremely limited in the supply chain, but we have other bleach disinfecting solutions in place.

UPS is providing masks and disposable gloves to our employees. We strongly recommend that our employees wear masks or face coverings, and we have provided our employees with the guidelines to properly use them. We follow all government directives that require the use of masks or face coverings.

