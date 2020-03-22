TAMPA, Fla. — Six University of Tampa students tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus following their travels, with a group recently coming back to campus from a spring break trip.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the university said five students were traveling together with other students for spring break. One of them did not return to campus, while four did.

All are self-isolating, with four of them doing so on campus. UT said no one has been hospitalized.

Another student was traveling internationally and was tested on March 16, the university said. That person is self-isolating off campus and has not been hospitalized.

10News has reached out to The University of Tampa for more information.

Students concerned about their health are asked to call the Dickey Health and Wellness Center at 813-257-3051. And those who think they might have been exposed to coronavirus or are showing symptoms are asked to call TGH Urgent Care at 813-925-1903 -- call first, the university says, and do not visit in person.

More information is on the university's website.

