JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The University of North Florida is offering incoming students the option to change their starting enrollment from the Summer to Fall 2020 semester in response to the coronoavirus pandemic.

The UNF coronavirus website outlines the university's latest changes in response to COVID-19. It lists the following options:

Given the uncertain circumstances surrounding COVID-19, the University of North Florida is offering students set to start in Summer 2020 the option to move admission term to the Fall 2020 term instead. The deadline to move your admission to the Fall 2020 term is May 1, 2020. The request form to move admission can be found here. The request form to keep admission starting in the Summer 2020 term can be found here.

The Office of Admissions is also offering virtual meetings via Zoom to answer questions about applications and the university. Submit this form to schedule a virtual Zoom meeting with an Admissions Coordinator.

The university has transitioned to temporary remote work, including the Office of Admissions. The best method to contact that office is via email at admissions@unf.edu, or you can text "UNF Admissions" to 877-877.

UNF understands that standardized testing may be canceled due to the coronavirus, so the university is willing to work with students on a case-by-case basis if they are unable to take the SAT or ACT and submit scores before the approaching deadlines.

Since in-person tours of campus are closed until further notice, you can follow UNF Admissions on Instagram and Facebook for Campus Tour Takeovers posted every Tuesday and Thursday.

New student orientation has moved to August 14 through 16 due to COVID-19. Students will meet with their advisers through a video conference call before orientation. Advisers will reach out to students directly beginning in mid-May.

UNF is still accepting applications on a rolling basis as usual. Prospective students are encouraged to apply as soon as possible, by June 1 for Summer 2020 and July 1 for Fall 2020.

