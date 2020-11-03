GAINESVILLE, Fla. — All classes at the University of Florida are being moved online, this must be done by no later than Monday, according to an announcement Wednesday by Associate Provost for Teaching and Technology Andy McCollough.

McCollough said further information will be released later, but this is no longer an optional choice. This change is a precaution put in place as more coronavirus (COVID-19) cases are being announced in the state.

The school had initially announced Monday that instructors were being recommended to move their courses from face-to-face to online immediately.

At the moment, the university is planning to have its usual summer sessions. However, it is possible that circumstances may require all courses to be delivered online.



