UNF offering $100 Ozzie Bucks to students who get vaccinated | Here's how to qualify

The university will give out the money starting the second week of September through the end of October.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The University of North Florida announced an incentive program to encourage students to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

The university is offering students $100 in Ozzie Bucks to get fully vaccinated, according to a press release by UNF.

Students must be enrolled in the Fall semester to be eligible for the money.

To qualify, a student must scan and electronically submit a copy of their CDC vaccination card by any of the three vaccines approved in the US: Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson.

The university says it will provide instructions to submit their vaccine documentation at the beginning of the semester on the Student Health website. If a student cannot or does not want to submit their documentation online, they may go to a site on campus to show their vaccination card to a school official to receive credit.

International students must have a taken a WHO-approved vaccine.